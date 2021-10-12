Lucas Moura is sure that if Tottenham Hotspur can kick on from their win over Aston Villa then they will be well placed to improve and keep picking up three points.

Following three successive league losses the London-based side got back to winning ways when they beat Aston Villa 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the international break.

Lucas, who scored the winner, believes that Tottenham now need to try to build on the victory and he is sure that it has given his side the right foundation to kick on.

“We needed that win”, Lucas told his club’s official site.

“It was a very good game, and we deserved the three points.

“The lads kept going and if we continue to do the same, we can improve a lot and keep going in a winning way.”

The Brazilian believes that each game Tottenham play in the Premier League feels like a war where they need to give 100 per cent every time and nothing less.

“Every game is a war in the Premier League. We need to perform, to give 100 per cent, nothing less.”

The 29-year-old has faith in the quality of the squad Tottenham have at their disposal and feels that all of his team-mates need to do the same in order to get going.

“We are very strong, we need to trust in ourselves and believe that we can go out, perform, win games and move up the table, that’s our objective.”

Tottenham will meet Newcastle United this weekend following the international break, taking on the now richest club in world football.