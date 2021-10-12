Former Marseille star Mario Lemina does not have fond memories about his time with the French club, admitting that he felt as if he was dying after finishing training under Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Many players have revealed the toughness of Bielsa’s training regime, with drills like the murderball known for their intensity.

Several stars that have been under Bielsa’s tutelage have talked about how exhausting the Leeds boss’ training routines are and Lemina has now joined the list of players to have done the same.

Lemina, who currently plies his trade for Nice, was at Marseille when Bielsa was in charge of the club and played 26 matches across all competitions under the 66-year-old.

Looking back at his time under Bielsa, Lemina recalled how he would feel like dying after each training session and pointed out that the Argentine would not care how exhausted he was, but admitted that his methods produced results.

“You would finish training and all you wanted to do was go home and sleep because you felt dead“, Lemina told The Athletic.

“It felt like you were almost dying, but he doesn’t care — it works, though.”

Bielsa’s intense methods are often cited as the reason behind the constant injuries at Leeds, but the Whites have gone from finishing in the mid-table of the Championship to securing a top-ten finish in the Premier League under his management.