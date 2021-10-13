Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf is of the view that Chelsea winning the Champions League last season was akin to a miracle, but does not believe the Blues have it in them to repeat the feat this term.

A chaotic season at Stamford Bridged had Frank Lampard sacked halfway into the season, but the arrival of current boss Thomas Tuchel buoyed the Blues to a successful campaign that saw them crowned European champions.

Even before the Champions League final, the Blues lost the FA Cup final to Leicester City, while they were facing a Manchester City team that were crowned champions of England, but they managed to overcome the challenge.

Leboeuf thinks that it was nothing short of a miracle that the Blues managed to win the Champions league last season and credits the ingenuity of Tuchel for making it happen.

“A failure for a big club like Chelsea, Liverpool or both from Manchester is to win nothing”, Leboeuf said as he spoke exclusively to Ladbrokes for its 5-A-Side bet on Brentford vs Chelsea.

“I’m not sure if any of the fans of those four clubs would be happy with just the Carabao Cup.

“The club doesn’t care about it and the fans don’t care about it, what they want is at least the FA Cup, if not the Premier League or Champions League.

“Only one team can win each competition, though, and Chelsea have been lucky enough to win the Champions League last season but it was kind of a miracle really.

“Tuchel came on and changed some stuff and it worked and nobody expected Chelsea to win.”

The Blues legend advised the supporters of the London club to be cautious this season as he thinks that winning the Champions League two seasons in a row is not a realistic goal.

“Right now an FA Cup would be nice for Chelsea and the Premier League or the Champions League would be absolutely fantastic.

“The Champions League is the most unrealistic of the three because it was only Real Madrid that was able to win it three times consecutively; I would love Chelsea to win it just two times in a row but this is why it is unrealistic.

“Chelsea won it last season and to win it again would be great but quite impossible if we read the stats.”

The Blues are currently top of the Premier League, which they have not won since the 2016/17 season, and the fans will be hoping Chelsea’s title drought ends this term.