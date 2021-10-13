Some Ipswich Town fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on suggestions that Queens Park Rangers could recall Macauley Bonne from his loan at Portman Road in January.

Bonne has been in red hot form for the Tractor Boys since joining on a season-long loan deal from QPR in the summer, scoring nine goals from ten League One appearances so far.

While Ipswich fans have been delighted with what they have seen of Bonne on and off the pitch, they have been caused to worry by ex-QPR boss Ian Holloway, who suggested that the Championship club could recall the striker from his loan in January.

Joshua is not among those who are worried about Holloway’s statements though as he is confident that Ipswich supremo Mark Ashton will work his magic to make Bonne’s move permanent.

Bryan is of the view that QPR would only recall Bonne with a view to selling him and feels Ipswich should find the funds to sign him on a permanent deal if that is the case.

Nicola hailed Bonne as a special young man and a brilliant footballer and went on to insist that the Tractor Boys will buy him from QPR if there is a way.

Steven is not concerned by Holloway’s remarks as he is positive that Ipswich themselves will look to sign Bonne on a permanent deal in January and feels it would work for all parties involved.

Dale admitted that he is not ready to see Bonne leave Ipswich ever and pointed out the passion the striker has for the club, before urging Paul Cook and Ashton to do what needs to be done.

Andrew is hopeful that QPR do not opt to recall the Zimbabwe international from his loan at Ipswich, while Ryan asked the second tier club to not even consider doing it.

Ben doubts QPR will recall Bonne from his loan at Portman Road, pointing out how they are doing well without him, and claimed that pulling the plug on the deal would be bad for business for them.

