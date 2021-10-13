 

Patterson was the subject of interest from Everton during the summer transfer window, but Rangers resisted the temptation to cash in on him.

 

He came off the bench against the Faroe Islands on Tuesday and provided the assist for Lyndon Dykes to score the only goal of the game and secure all three points for Scotland in their World Cup qualifier.

 

 

Patterson is pushing his stock higher and Rangers fan Andy thinks that his valuation is between £15m and £20M, but Manik disagrees as, in his opinion, overhyped English full-backs command a much larger fee and Patterson is above their levels.

 

Renegade is hoping that the youngster does not push through a move to the Premier League prematurely as he wants him to stay at Rangers.

 

 

Alan thinks that Patterson is much better player than James Tavernier, while Graham feels that the youngster could follow the same trajectory as his Scottish team-mate; Liverpool star Andy Robertson.

 

William is hyped about the right-back, who he thinks is the best that Scotland has produced since the legendary Allan Hutton.

 

And Sword and Shield noticed the positive impact that Patterson made in his cameo against the Faroe Islands in midweek, when the right-back was involved in the only goal of the game after coming off the bench.

 

It remains to be seen if Rangers are tested with bids for Patterson when the transfer window swings back open in January.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 