A host of Rangers fans have taken to social media to discuss Nathan Patterson and his potential, after the Gers full-back made an impact for Scotland in their win over the Faroe Islands on Tuesday evening.

Patterson was the subject of interest from Everton during the summer transfer window, but Rangers resisted the temptation to cash in on him.

He came off the bench against the Faroe Islands on Tuesday and provided the assist for Lyndon Dykes to score the only goal of the game and secure all three points for Scotland in their World Cup qualifier.

Patterson is pushing his stock higher and Rangers fan Andy thinks that his valuation is between £15m and £20M, but Manik disagrees as, in his opinion, overhyped English full-backs command a much larger fee and Patterson is above their levels.

Renegade is hoping that the youngster does not push through a move to the Premier League prematurely as he wants him to stay at Rangers.

Alan thinks that Patterson is much better player than James Tavernier, while Graham feels that the youngster could follow the same trajectory as his Scottish team-mate; Liverpool star Andy Robertson.

William is hyped about the right-back, who he thinks is the best that Scotland has produced since the legendary Allan Hutton.

And Sword and Shield noticed the positive impact that Patterson made in his cameo against the Faroe Islands in midweek, when the right-back was involved in the only goal of the game after coming off the bench.

It remains to be seen if Rangers are tested with bids for Patterson when the transfer window swings back open in January.

Nathan Patterson is easily a 15-20 million pound player. 19 Years of age, plays with a confidence i haven’t seen since Barry Ferguson. The world at his feet. @RangersFC take note😉 — AndyHallidayLoyal💙 (@stemccook1872) October 12, 2021

15 – 20 ?? I see some overrated English full backs such as chilwell , bisaka costing 40 , 50 and you want to tell me this rangers elite academy graduate is not on that price range ?? #watp #ibrox ! Nathan Patterson is a 🔝 asset ‼️ https://t.co/g5pxTw7H8a — MMM (@ManikMane) October 13, 2021

Just gotta hope he doesn’t get conflicting advice from his agent to push a transfer to the EPL asap. Would hate to lose him in January or the summer. Need to hold onto these players for 2-3 seasons before cashing in for big bucks. — Renegade (@Renegade_uk100) October 13, 2021

My fear is we will lose him because he wont get the games. And yet I think hes a far better player than Tav and has the potential to get even a lot better as the years get on. — Alan (@Alan04861172) October 13, 2021

All you have to do to compare is look where andy robertson came from, look where he is now, look how much he went for…..the difference? 1 is lb the other a rb — Graham Watson (@graham1watson) October 13, 2021

Absolute baller @np4tterson Scotland’s best right back since Allan hutton massive future ahead of him for both country and club #scotland #patterson #rangers #rightback — William Johnstone (@William19555921) October 12, 2021