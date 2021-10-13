Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso plans to launch a last-ditch effort in December to try to tie down Dusan Vlahovic on fresh terms, amidst interest from Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Following a stellar 2020/21 season the Serbia international was linked with leaving Fiorentina in the summer, but no move materialised.

The striker has continued to be linked with interest from several top clubs across Europe, including Serie A giants Juventus, and the Premier League trio of Tottenham, Manchester City and, of late, Liverpool.

La Viola are aware of interest in Vlahovic and have been trying to tie him down to a new deal but he recently knocked back a lucrative contract offer.

The 21-year-old’s current deal at Fiorentina expires in the summer of 2023 but he is tipped to part ways with the club in the near future.

However, according to Italian daily Corriere Fiorentino, La Viola president Commisso is not ready to give up on his hopes of extending Vlahovic’s stint and is looking to propose another contract offer in December.

The Fiorentina president wants to hold talks with Vlahovic, his family and his agents in late December and is tipped to try his utmost to convince him to stay.

While Spurs managing director of football Fabio Paratici has played down his club’s links with Vlahovic, Liverpool could swoop for him in January.

Centre-forward remains a key area that Manchester City need to bolster and it remains to be seen where Vlahovic will end up playing if he leaves Fiorentina.