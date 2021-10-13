Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has admitted that he felt his creative potential was sacrificed in Carlo Ancelotti’s system in his first season with the Toffees.

With two goals and four assists from seven Premier League appearances to his name, Doucoure has been a key player in attack and defence for Everton this season.

Having contributed to six goals in the league so far, Doucoure, who joined Everton from Watford last summer, has already bettered last season’s tally of five.

Looking back at his first season at Goodison Park, the 28-year-old has admitted that he felt forced to keep a lid on his creative potential under Ancelotti’s management.

Doucoure conceded that last season was frustrating for him as he wanted to score goals, but refused to point his finger at Ancelotti as he is aware of the need to listen to the manager as a player.

“I was a little bit sacrificed in that [Ancelotti’s] system – but I showed a couple of times I could score“, Doucoure said in an interview with Everton’s matchday programme for Sunday’s clash with West Ham.

“And this season, everyone can see I am able to provide assists as well.

“So, yes, it was a bit frustrating last season.

“I wanted to show I could score goals.

“The midfielders have to score five or six a season and I couldn’t do it.

“But I sacrificed myself for the team.

“I made a lot of recoveries and defended well in midfield. It was like that.

“Sometimes, you have to just listen to the manager and play how he wants.”

Having scored two goals and provided four assists from seven games, Doucoure will be hoping to continue contributing goals to the side, while also helping Rafael Benitez’s side in defence.