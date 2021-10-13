Former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson has suggested that Leeds United star Raphinha, if he came to Anfield, would not make the starting eleven regularly but would not look out of place in the side.

Raphinha has been in stellar form for the Whites, starting from last season when he made the switch to Elland Road from French side Rennes.

The winger made 38 appearances for the Whites last season, scoring eight goals and providing eleven assists, and was a big part of Marcelo Bielsa’s side finishing in the top half of the Premier League table.

It has been suggested Liverpool could be keen on him, but Johnson insisted that Raphinha would not walk into Jurgen Klopp’s team, though would not look out of place when called upon.

The former Reds player thinks that the Leeds star has a style in line with that of the current Liverpool team and believes that for the right price, he would be near the top in the list of targets at Anfield.

Speaking to bettingodds.com, Johnson said: “I like him [Raphinha].

“I’m a big fan.

“The style of football that Leeds play suits him, he has the shackles off and he’s technically great.

“If he did sign for Liverpool then I wouldn’t expect him to demand a place in their starting eleven, but he would certainly be one of those players on the fringe and would definitely strengthen the squad.

“He’s the sort of player that would suit Liverpool’s style of play too, so if the money was right then I’m sure he would be high on their list of targets.”

Raphinha has started the current season in an admirable fashion too as he has three goals to his name in seven appearances in what has so far been a lukewarm campaign for the Whites.