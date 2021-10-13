Former France international Frank Leboeuf is of the view that Newcastle United will follow a similar pathway to Paris Saint-Germain and evolve into one of the top clubs in Europe after undergoing a takeover by new owners last week.

A consortium involving Amanda Staveley, the Rueben Brothers, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund bought Newcastle from Mike Ashley last week, ushering the club into a new era.

French giants PSG, who are among the favourites to clinch the Champions League trophy this season, underwent a similar transition in the summer of 2011 when Qatar Sports Investments became the majority shareholders in the club and ultimately sole shareholders the next year.

Former Premier League star Leboeuf can see Newcastle taking a similar route to PSG in evolving into an elite European outfit in the upcoming seasons.

Leboeuf explained that Newcastle’s new owners will use their spending power to attract the top talents in world football to Tyneside and take them to the next level, just like what happened at the Parc des Princes.

“I see Newcastle United working like PSG at the time”, Leboeuf said as he spoke exclusively to Ladbrokes for its 5-A-Side bet on Brentford vs Chelsea.

“How Paris attracted players to come over like Javier Pastore who was the first one, then the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and so on, they were paying double what they would’ve got at any other club.

“If a player is worth £20 million, and the Saudis want to pay £40 million – which is like peanuts for them – they will do it and they will attract people to Newcastle.

“It’s exactly how PSG did it and now look at them, they are a huge club ready to win the Champions League.

“Money talks and if the Saudis want to make Newcastle one of the biggest clubs in the world they will do.

“Abramovich came into Chelsea and changed the club, he made Chelsea successful.”

The Magpies are already being linked with a host of players across Europe and fans will be hoping they will make some statement signings in the upcoming January transfer window.