A number of Leeds United fans have taken to social media to discuss whether Raphinha should be in the starting eleven for the Whites at the weekend against Southampton, due to the likelihood of him playing for Brazil against Uruguay.

The winger reached a career milestone last week when he finally made his debut for Brazil in a 3-1 win against Venezuela.

Raphinha set up two goals in his debut for the Selecao, again featuring as a substitute in their 0-0 draw against Colombia on Sunday and he is now tipped to get his full debut against Uruguay during the early hours on Friday.

However, if the 24-year-old plays on Friday, he faces a quick turnaround as Leeds are set to travel to St. Mary’s to take on Southampton in a Premier League clash the very next day.

Matthew Knowles feels that Leeds should allow Raphinha to return from international duty in a calmer fashion and rest him against the Saints, as the Whites still have quality wingers in the likes of Jack Harrison and Daniel James to get them over the line.

LUFC Connor admitted he would be amazed if Raphinha plays at the weekend for Leeds and stressed he does not see that happening.

Terry meanwhile feels that it would be a good gesture from Leeds if they give Raphinha a few days off after returning from international duty as it would mean a lot to him that his club understand what it means to represent his country.

Galty insist that Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa should take the decision to rest Raphinha at the weekend as it is not fair to ask him to play after busy few days with Brazil.

Neil is sure Raphinha will be on the Leeds bench come Sunday, ready to make an appearance in the second half.

Jonny is frustrated with the workload players like Raphinha have to deal with in a small period of time and stressed the need to sort out the schedule during international windows.

Raphinha is currently Leeds’ top scorer in the Premier League this season and GS has backed him to grab his first hat-trick for the Whites in the final 20 minutes against Southampton.

Just let him come back in a calmer fashion & give him the game off. He could do with a rest after all that anyway & we really should be able to beat Southampton with James & Harrison. #lufc — Matthew Knowles (@knowlesm) October 13, 2021

I’ll be amazed if Rapha is at St Mary’s on Saturday for the Saints game, I honestly can’t see him playing. #LUFC https://t.co/fIr7zoCZVw — LUFC Connor (@ConnorMOT92) October 13, 2021

Will be a nice gesture from the club to give him time a few days off after this. It will mean the world to him that we understand the meaning of playing for his country. #Brazil #LUFC https://t.co/G7Neq90uCv — Terry 🇬🇮 (@eltel89) October 13, 2021

Not fair on Raphinha if he plays for #lufc this weekend. Bielsa should make the decision for him and tell him to rest. — Galty (@Galtsonian) October 13, 2021

Guarantee Raphinha is on the bench for Southampton ready for a 2nd half cameo #lufc — Neil 🏆 (@GoneBerardi) October 13, 2021

Ffs. They need to sort out these absurd international windows. — Jonny (@cyclingjonny) October 12, 2021