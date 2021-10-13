Dimas has advised his former club Juventus to look to sign an experienced midfielder rather than Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek.

Van de Beek has found game-time hard to come by at Manchester United since arriving last summer from Dutch giants Ajax.

The last time he played the full 90 minutes for the Red Devils in the Premier League was November in the previous season and he has been restricted to only three appearances this term in all competitions.

He has been linked with being of interest to Italian giants Juventus, but former Bianconeri defender Dimas does not think the Dutchman would be the right signing.

The ex-Juventus player further warned the Italian side off Chelsea target Aurelien Tchouameni, currently playing for French club Monaco, as he thinks they should be banking on experience instead of youth.

“At this moment it is better for Juve to acquire an experienced midfielder who can immediately influence the team”, Dimas told Italian outlet TuttoJuve when asked about Juventus’ interest in Van de Beek and Tchouameni.

“Risking it with young players or players who do not play at other clubs does not seem a good solution due to their current form.”

Apart from Van de Beek, Juventus have also been linked with their former player and the Dutchman’s Manchester United team-mate Paul Pogba.