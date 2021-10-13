Geoff Hurst has expressed his belief that the current West Ham United squad are capable of winning the Europa League this season with the quality of players they have in their ranks and the effort they are willing to put in on the pitch.

After avoiding relegation in the 2019/20 season, West Ham enjoyed a resurgence under David Moyes last term and managed to seal a Europa League spot with a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

The Hammers have started their continental campaign on a strong note, winning both of their opening two games and are currently top of their group.

Irons legend Hurst believes that West Ham under Moyes are capable of going all the way in the Europa League this season, given the quality they have in their ranks and the attitude they have.

Hurst explained how much of a positive playing in Europe is to a player’s development but stressed West Ham have a long and hard path ahead of them in their quest to achieve success in the Europa League.

“It’s a great journey”, Hurst told West Ham’s official site.

“We’ve been in Europe in the past as a club, and we enjoyed it.

“It’s great for the players’ careers to be playing European football.

“It adds to their expertise, so it’s been a great start for us and I hope we can continue it.

“We want them to win it, and I think they’re quite capable of it with the quality of the players and their endeavour and their attitude.

“All of these things are key things, and we could be successful this year.

“There’s a long way to go yet, but it’s a great start.”

West Ham will host Belgian side Genk next week when they return to Europa League action after they face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.