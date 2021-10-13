Former Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo is of the view that the Whites set the bar too high for themselves by finishing ninth in the Premier League last season.

The Yorkshire-based club played their first Premier League season in 16 years last term and managed an impressive ninth place finish, earning 59 points from 38 matches.

While football fans across the world were impressed with Leeds’ return to the top flight, they have struggled to maintain the standards this term, having won only one of their seven matches so far.

Former Leeds star Dorigo was delighted to see the Whites make the step up, but has admitted that finishing ninth was also bad for the side as it set the bar too high for them.

Dorigo admitted that it was always going to be tough for Leeds to maintain their levels with the newness of the team in the Premier League fading away and insisted that no one should have expected the side to finish higher than they did last season.

“Once we made that leap up, and it is a big leap, to play so well in that first season was good and bad“, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“It was an incredible season and the boys performed remarkably well, but it set the bar just a little too high for lots of reasons.

“Every other side is improving and investing as well, we spent close to £100m in that first summer and that was never going to happen again this summer, and the newness of the team and our tactics, the advantage we had from that fades and clearly won’t be as great in the second season.

“And while in the medium term the plan is to stay in the league, Andrea Radrizzani and the 49ers have this long-term plan and a desire to get into the top six.

“Everyone is pushing this positive message and you think right ninth last season, it must be seventh this season but that should never have been the thinking.“

Leeds have made a poor start to the season, earning just six points from seven matches, but it remains to be seen where they will finish when the season comes to an end after all 38 games are played.