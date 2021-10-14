Some Newcastle United fans have taken to social media to discuss the possibility of Kevin Keegan taking over from Steve Bruce as manager.

Even before the big-money takeover at St. James Park, manager Bruce was under pressure and the change of ownership has only exacerbated the situation as speculation has grown about his removal from the job.

A former player at St. James Park, Keegan was the manager of the Magpies for a five-year spell in the 1990s, in which he came very close to winning the Premier League title in the 1995/96 season, and for another stint in the 2000s.

Some have suggested Keegan could return to succeed Bruce, and RuzMark wants the Magpies to hand over managerial duties to Keegan and he thinks the former manager is much more suited to the job than current boss Bruce.

Paul thinks appointing Keegan is a no-brainer, at least until the end of the current season, after which he suggests the Tyneside legend taking an ambassadorial role.

Noel added in to the chorus calling for Keegan’s appointment and called for the club to make it happen.

Not everyone is in agreement however as Michael thinks that his fellow supporters are short-sighted if they want Keegan to be appointed.

G3ORDI3CAL points out the fact that Keegan having not had a managerial job for the last 13 years is enough to disqualify him from the running.

#nufc @ghodoussi give keegan the job till end of the season . Will get imediete backing from fans and keegan gets the fans and we trust what keegan does bring the king home — black and white travel (@RuzMark) October 14, 2021

Rather keegan than Bruce. Keegan that’s out of the game for to long ulis a myth . I am sure he watches the game every week . He won’t be that much out of date bring him home — black and white travel (@RuzMark) October 14, 2021

A slam dunk mate, said this earlier this week too – temp manager then move him to an ambassador role at the end of the season giving the owners time to get the right man in. Jones for tactics/KK for morale. — Paul Volpe 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇿🇦🇺🇸 (@ptvolpe) October 14, 2021

It just shows how much some of our fans know about football when they make idiotic statements like bring back keegan as if that will get us out of trouble, just look what happened to shearer, just move on keegan is not the answer and try and study today’s football not the past — michael sennett (@geordie809) October 14, 2021