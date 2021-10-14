An established intermediary has lifted the lid on the transfer strategy Newcastle United’s new owners are expected to pursue.

Newcastle are now on paper the richest club in world football after being taken over by a consortium dominated by Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund.

They are expected to soon appoint a sporting director and a new manager as they head into a new era where they will attempt to become one of the biggest and most successful clubs in Europe.

A host of players have already been linked with Newcastle, but an established intermediary has told the Daily Express what strategy he has heard the club’s new owners will pursue in the transfer market.

“From what I hear and know, Newcastle do not want to just throw all their money at big names”, the intermediary said.

“They have a strategy and plan to sign younger, talented players and invest smartly in some experience. I think that’s clever.

“They want a model and similar infrastructure to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, which is why Rangnick is the guy they want at the top, he knows his stuff.”

Newcastle still have Steve Bruce at the helm and the manager could be in charge when the first game of the club’s new era kicks off this weekend, with Tottenham Hotspur the opposition in the Premier League clash.