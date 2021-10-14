Steve Bruce is to face the media on Friday in a press conference ahead of Newcastle United’s meeting with Tottenham Hotspur in a further indication he could be in the dugout for the game.

Newcastle are now under new ownership, with Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund the majority shareholders, and Bruce has been widely expected to be shown the door.

However, he held positive talks with Amanda Staveley earlier this week and remains in his post at St James’ Park.

He could now still be in post for Newcastle’s game against Tottenham, with another indication coming in the shape of Bruce hosting the pre-match press conference on Friday.

Bruce will face the media’s questions ahead of the game and his own future is likely to be a big topic of discussion.

If given the chance to manage Newcastle against Tottenham, Bruce could view the game as an opportunity to show the club’s new owners what he can do.

Newcastle have been linked with a host of potential managers, but have yet to make progress towards an appointment.

They are also claimed to want to bring in a sporting director and may want to do so before they settle on a new manager.