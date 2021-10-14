Former top flight defender Stephen Craigan has urged Motherwell to start their upcoming league game against Celtic with intent and see if any of the Bhoys players are tired after being on international duty.

The Bhoys will be looking to build on their win over Aberdeen when they visit Motherwell on Saturday, while Graham Alexander’s side will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Hearts.

Looking ahead to Celtic’s visit to Fir Park, Motherwell great Craigan has urged the Steelmen to start the match with intent rather than sitting deep and allowing the Hoops to dominate.

Craigan advised Motherwell to force Celtic on to the back foot and see if any of their players are feeling tired after representing their countries during the international break.

Celtic had players like Kyogo Furuhashi, Callum McGregor, Liel Abada, Tom Rogic and Albian Ajeti go on international duty and Craigan feels Motherwell could look to take advantage if they appear fatigued.

“Because a few of the Celtic players have been all around the world playing international games and Motherwell have been together the last couple of games, I’d really like to see them start with intent“, Craigan said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“Start with a really high intensity, try and force Celtic on to the back foot and see if the players have any fatigue or feel sorry for themselves because you’ve been travelling about, they haven’t had a full week’s training.

“I just hope Motherwell do not sit off and allow Celtic to try and dominate, go and get after the game.“

Craigan, though, warned Motherwell against taking Celtic lightly as he feels Ange Postecoglou will be determined to build on his side’s 2-1 win over Aberdeen earlier this month.

“Motherwell feeling good about themselves, but Celtic [are] on the back of that victory in Aberdeen“, Craigan added.

“Ange Postecoglou will want to back that up and make sure it is not just a one-off.

“Another away win, they will be looking for it.“

As Celtic prepare to return to action from international duty, it remains to be seen if they can build on their win over Aberdeen with another victory over Motherwell.