Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Raphinha’s participation in Leeds United’s upcoming Premier League game against Southampton depends on whether he plays for Brazil on Friday, but stressed he will not risk him getting an injury by playing him if he is fatigued.

The winger is currently away on international duty with Brazil and is likely to feature in a third game on the trot on Friday against Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier.

If he clocks up minutes on Friday, Raphinha faces a quick turnaround as Leeds are set to travel to St. Mary’s to take on Southampton in a top flight clash at the weekend.

Raphinha currently leads the scoring charts for Leeds, but Bielsa has insisted that his participation against the Saints heavily depends on whether he plays for Brazil on Friday.

The Argentine stressed that he will not risk getting Raphinha injured and will rest him at the weekend if he is fatigued after busy few days on the international stage.

“There’s no doubt it’s a short turnaround”, Bielsa told a press conference while discussing the possibility of playing Raphinha on Saturday.

“The options he has to participate on Saturday depends on whether he plays this final game tonight, how many minutes he plays, how he finishes the game after participating, how efficient the rest he can have in the next 36 hours is, considering a third of those hours will be spent flying.

“If there is any risk that fatigue can cause injuries we won’t risk it.

“So many aspects to consider I can’t offer certainties either way.”

In addition to Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips, who is recovering from an injury, is also a doubt for the trip to the south coast while striker Patrick Bamford is ruled out