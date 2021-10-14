Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani has told Newcastle United fans to remember that football is played on the pitch and not on paper, but admits he understands they are excited.

The St. James’ Park side are now the richest club in the world on paper after a takeover consortium dominated by Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund took control of the club from Mike Ashley.

Newcastle are now being linked with a host of top players across Europe and are expected to soon replace manager Steve Bruce with a high-profile appointment.

The Magpies are now considered by many to be a further barrier between Radrizzani’s Leeds and their hopes of pushing up towards the top end of the Premier League table.

Radrizzani admits he understands that Newcastle fans are excited, but stressed that football is played on the pitch and not on paper.

“It doesn’t affect me too much. I guess Newcastle fans are excited but football is played on the pitch and anything can happen”, he told the Financial Times’ Business of Sport, when asked about the takeover.

The Italian businessman also commented on Leeds and believes that there is big potential at Elland Road, while admitting he is looking at other sports too.

“The potential still great. We will continue to invest and build a club that can last long time.

“But looking at other sports. Don’t know what, when and how but something will happen [in the next six months]”, he added.

Newcastle are due to visit Elland Road to lock horns with Leeds in the Premier League in late January.