Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has insisted that no matter what happens elsewhere the Whites will be focused on their strategy of developing good players through the academy and strong recruitment.

Newcastle United have become the latest top flight team to join the ranks of having big-money ownership after their takeover last week.

The Whites, while not having the financial might of some of the other big money teams in the Premier League, held their own last season as they finished ninth and will be looking to build on it over the course of the current campaign.

Radrizzani thinks that clubs like Manchester City and Newcastle United having an almost infinite recourse to money creates a disadvantage for the rest of the league.

Regardless, the Leeds chairman thinks the Whites should focus on smart recruitment as well as developing players through the academy.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Radrizzani said; “Obviously the clubs like Newcastle or Man City owned and controlled by governments or sovereign funds, they have unlimited possibilities.

“And that’s why I believe the Premier League should apply fair play regulation.

“Money in football is not always equal to success, it has been shown many times…I think we have a brilliant project run by Marcelo Bielsa and Victor Orta on the football.

“We will continue with our strategy to focus on our recruitment and grow our own players.

“This year for example we have more than 16 national team players in our youth teams.

“In the last Under-20 England team we had four players on the pitch and two on the bench [for the Under-21s].

“This is synonymous with good investment in the youth and the academy.”

The Whites’ academy has already come to the aid of the first team season when Charlie Cresswell helped out in the defensive injury crisis earlier in the campaign.