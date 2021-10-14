Cambridge United star Dimitar Mitov has warned Ipswich Town that the U’s are hugely confident heading into Saturday’s clash and have a side packed full of goals.

Only goal difference separates the two teams in the League One table, with Ipswich ahead of Cambridge by two places, but the Blues have played a game more.

The two sides come into the fixture having had contrasting fortunes in the league recently, the Blues winning two of their last three games while the Yellows have picked up just one point in the same number of matches.

Mitov thinks there is no denying that Ipswich will be hugely favoured to win the game at the weekend, but is clear Cambridge cannot be easily written off.

The goalkeeper thinks the U’s are more than capable of scoring goals and identified starting the game on the front foot as key to succeeding in the clash.

“I think they’re obviously going to be the favourite going into the game, but we are a confident underdog”, Mitov was quoted as saying by Cambridgeshire Live.

“Everybody writes us off, but we’re really confident going into the game.

“We’ve got the firepower going forward, we’re definitely going to score goals, and we just have to start the games better.

“That’s the only thing that we need to do better, and everybody knows it.

“We work hard on it, and if we do that, I think we’re going to have a really good game on Saturday.”

Three of the Tractor Boys’ four league losses this season have come away from home, including the last time against Accrington Stanley, and they will be hoping to improve their record on the road with a victory against the U’s.