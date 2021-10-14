Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that while he is seeing progress being made at Hillsborough, it is not at the rate desired.

The Owls have won three out of their last for matches overall and two out of their three league outings; they will be looking to maintain their run when they take on AFC Wimbledon this weekend.

Their last four matches have come in the span of ten days, as they were one of the teams playing in the league despite the international break, and after the game at the weekend they face another quick turnaround as they take on Cambridge United early next week.

Moore thinks winning three of out of their last four games is a positive building block and he desires a fresh result-based approach to come through at Hillsborough.

“It is a positive”, Moore said in a press conference ahead of the game against Wimbledon.

“We keep the focus on the results and we’re trying to shape this club.

“These are the things where we are trying to implement and bring into the football club.

“We need to bring a fresh mentality into this club going forward.

“It’s what we’re looking to do and we’re working really hard.

“After 11 games, there is a lot of football still to be played.”

The Owls boss thinks that while some progress is being made at Hillsborough, the fixture congestion has slowed it down.

“Yes and no”, Moore added when asked if enough progress is being made.

“Sometimes it takes time.

“Yes because over the course of the week you see information taken on board.

“No because at times the volume of games stops you working on the training ground.”

Wimbledon have picked up just one point from their last four league games and Moore’s men will be looking to seize upon their poor run of form to pick up a victory.