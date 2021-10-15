Everton manager Rafael Benitez has assured the Toffees supporters that they need not be worried about him leaving Goodison Park amidst the big money takeover at Newcastle United.

Almost as soon as the takeover went through at St. James Park, a host of names started being linked with the Magpies, both players and managers.

Among the names put up was that of Benitez, with the current Toffees boss having enjoyed a spell at Tyneside that included a promotion from the Championship with two seasons in the Premier League, and he enjoyed unabated support from the Magpies’ supporters.

Benitez stated that he is aware of the situation at Newcastle but has clarified that Evertonians can rest easy as he does not intend to leave.

“I have a lot of friends and they were asking me the same question”, Benitez said in a press conference when asked about a return to Newcastle.

“From day one, I was talking to the board here and they have nothing to worry about.”

The Toffees boss explained that he is satisfied with both the ownership and the fans on Merseyside and with a new stadium on the horizon it is even more reason to stay put at the club.

“You have the owners with ambition, fans with ambition and a new stadium coming”, Benitez added.

Having joined the club in the summer, Benitez has made a fast start to life as the Toffees boss, being only two points off the lead in the Premier League table after seven matches.

Toffees fans will be hoping that they will not have to endure another manager leaving them for a former club after Carlo Ancelotti’s departure last summer to Real Madrid.