Former Napoli sporting director Gigi Pavarese has admitted that he is hoping Newcastle United do not knock on Napoli’s door for Victor Osimhen.

Napoli splashed out big money to sign Osimhen from French side Lille in the summer of 2020, forking out an initial €70m to take him to Italy.

He took time to settle into Serie A football, but has started the current campaign on fire and so far has seven goals in eight appearances across all competitions to his name.

Osimhen is attracting attention and Pavarese feels that the Nigeria international is a mix of Faustino Asprilla and Antonio Careca.

The former Napoli deal-maker wants Oshimen to stay and is concerned about the potential of newly-rich Newcastle coming calling for him.

“[He] reminds me of Antonio Careca mixed with Faustino Asprilla”, Pavarese told Italian radio programme Marte Sport Live.

“Osimhen dictates the tempo and creates the first headaches for his opponents alone – this is his great strength.

“Surely he will make a lot of headlines in the coming years. We hope that the new owner of Newcastle, very rich, does not think of knocking on Aurelio De Laurentiis’ door to ask for Osimhen.”

Napoli currently sit on top of the Serie A table, having won all seven of their opening league games with 18 goals scored and just three conceded.

They are next in action at home against Torino on Sunday.