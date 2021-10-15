Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook has insisted that he will know if his squad are taking his messages to heart only after the game against Cambridge United this weekend.

After not winning in their first six League One games, the Tractor Boys picked ten points from their next five matches.

The only blip for the Blues in their five recent matches was a reverse at the hands of Accrington Stanley, but they managed to put the loss behind them to win their next league game.

Cook confessed that the defeat at the hands of Accrington brought the Blues straight back down to earth after they had gone undefeated in their previous three league games.

The Blues boss revealed that going into the game at the weekend, the atmosphere is generally the same as that after their recent undefeated run, but it is only after the game that Cook will know if his players have taken his messages on board after the Accrington loss.

“The Accrington result brought us all down to earth with a bump, because we travelled to Accrington probably with an aura about us that we were getting better”, Cook said in a press conference ahead of the game against Cambridge United.

“We travel across to Cambridge tomorrow with a similar aura, but we need to produce more

“We’ll know tomorrow at five o’clock if the messages following Accrington have been good.”

The U’s are winless in their last three League One games, but when the Blues took on Accrington earlier this month, Stanley were without a win in four games too and thus Cook will be hoping his side are able to avoid the same pitfalls this weekend.