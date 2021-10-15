Former top flight star Stephen Craigan has hailed Nathan Patterson as an outstanding talent, but insisted that Rangers need to give him more playing time to help establish himself with Scotland.

After helping Rangers to a 2-1 win over Hibernian ahead of the international break, Patterson made his second senior start for Scotland against Israel last weekend.

The 19-year-old also featured in Scotland’s World Cup qualifier clash with the Faroe Islands and provided the cross from which Lyndon Dykes scored the winner in the 86th minute.

Patterson has made his case to be Scotland’s starting right-back ahead of next year’s World Cup with his displays, but former top flight star Craigan feels he needs to play more games for Rangers to ensure that.

Craigan hailed Patterson as an outstanding talent and explained that playing against Hibernian will boost his confidence, but went on to stress the need for him to get more playing time with Steven Gerrard’s side.

“The internationals are finishing next month, there are two games next month again, but to be playing two games a month is not going to be enough to keep himself established as a Scotland player at this moment in time“, Craigan said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“If they get to March and he has only played three games over that Christmas period and January and February, so clearly he needs to play more minutes for Rangers.

“The fact that he played against Hibs recently will have been a huge boost, he will now think ‘I’ve got an opportunity of playing more games’.

“Hopefully there is going to be more rotation in that right-back area for him so that he gets more minutes of club football because there is no doubt that he is an outstanding talent, but as a young man [you need game time and consistency].

“He probably struggled a little bit in the first half against Israel because he hasn’t played an awful lot for Rangers, yes, he played against Hibs before they [Scotland] met up, but one game every three weeks isn’t enough.“

Patterson has made four appearances across all competitions for the Scottish Premiership champions so far this season, while providing one assist in the process.