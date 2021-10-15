West Ham United manager David Moyes has revealed that star midfielder Tomas Soucek is being pushed to make sure he scores the goals he did last term.

In his first full season for the Hammers last time out the Czech star played every minute in the Premier League and got in amongst the goals with ten strikes.

In seven Premier League appearances so far this season the midfielder has managed to score one goal, while last season it took him eight games to break his duck.

Moyes stated that Soucek is being pushed hard to get more goals for the Hammers and replicate last year’s success.

The Hammers boss expressed his belief that Soucek will eventually start scoring regularly as the season progresses and he hopes that with Declan Rice and the Czech midfielder, the Hammers will have two goal threats in midfield.

“I think Tomas gets the praise, certainly internally”, Moyes said in a press conference.

“We’re pushing him hard to get the goals that he got last year.

“We like his work ethic – we love his work ethic.

“He’s a real threat in the box as well so we’re hoping he can get a few more goals to go along with his high running stats.

“Tomas will get his goals as the season goes on.

“Declan Rice has got other attributes which will get him goals as well, so I’m hoping we end up with two midfield players with good goal returns this season.”

Soucek played an integral part as the Hammers finished sixth in the Premier League last season and he will be looking to repeat his form from last time out to help Moyes’ men attain or even exceed the past campaign’s achievements.