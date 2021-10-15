Leeds United fans have taken to social media to discuss the prospect of keeping Raphinha after he scored a brace in Brazil’s win over Uruguay.

The winger impressed for the Selecao as he helped himself to goals in the 18th and 58th minutes, while Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa also netted in a 4-1 World Cup qualifying win.

Speculation is rife that big clubs are set to soon target Raphinha and he is being linked with a move away from Elland Road.

Leeds fans are already anticipating the possibility of losing Raphinha, who they snapped up from French side Rennes, and Elliot Beaton thinks that the Brazilian must be worth a huge sum.

Ben though believes that Raphinha leaving is not inevitable and called on fans not to discuss selling him.

Raphinha is going to be world class, according to Plute, while Connor insists that Raphinha will not be sold if Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani is serious about progression.

Elland Road’s Finest put a price tag of £80m on Raphinha’s head, but Victoria Firth does not want to hear any discussion about the winger going and thinks he may well be happy at Leeds.

For TW though, Raphinha is going and will be followed out of the door by Kalvin Phillips, bringing in money which can push Leeds forward.

So Grealish was 100m So how much does that make Raphinha realistically? #lufc — Elliot Beaton (@ElliotLUFC03) October 15, 2021

I don’t think Raphinha leaving is as inevitable as people think. Let’s stop selling our players before they’re sold, eh? #lufc — Ben (@Ben_Paul) October 15, 2021

Raphinhas first start for Brazil = 2 goals against Uruguay I know I rave about him a lot, but we have genuinely signed a gem. This guy is going to be world class. Enjoy him while we have him Leeds fans 💙💛 #lufc https://t.co/n2OtZv9ylB — Plute (@Plute93) October 15, 2021

Why does everyone think we’re just going to sell all our best players? If Radz is serious about progression then we hang onto them and build the team around them. We’re not a league one/championship selling club anymore (hopefully). Football shouldnt just be about money #LUFC — Connor Denno Denniss (@connor6lufc) October 15, 2021

80 mil for Raphinha and not a penny less #lufc — Elland Road’s Finest (@B_Huds0n) October 15, 2021

– Can some of you #LUFC lot make my scrolling a little more pleasant today by not basically showing Raph the door. What if he doesn’t want to leave? and is invested in Bielsa’s future plans? Took Bielsa 1 season to make him that good. Have a little faith man, he loves being here! pic.twitter.com/AFgefvinXa — Victoria Firth x (@MissVJFxx) October 15, 2021