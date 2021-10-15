 

The winger impressed for the Selecao as he helped himself to goals in the 18th and 58th minutes, while Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa also netted in a 4-1 World Cup qualifying win.

 

Speculation is rife that big clubs are set to soon target Raphinha and he is being linked with a move away from Elland Road.

 

 

Leeds fans are already anticipating the possibility of losing Raphinha, who they snapped up from French side Rennes, and Elliot Beaton thinks that the Brazilian must be worth a huge sum.

 

Ben though believes that Raphinha leaving is not inevitable and called on fans not to discuss selling him.

 

 

Raphinha is going to be world class, according to Plute, while Connor insists that Raphinha will not be sold if Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani is serious about progression.

 

Elland Road’s Finest put a price tag of £80m on Raphinha’s head, but Victoria Firth does not want to hear any discussion about the winger going and thinks he may well be happy at Leeds.

 

For TW though, Raphinha is going and will be followed out of the door by Kalvin Phillips, bringing in money which can push Leeds forward.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 