Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley has told Manchester United fans saying Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be given time because Sir Alex Ferguson was to give their head a wobble.

Manchester United were beaten 4-2 by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, a result which has put further pressure on Solskjaer.

Opinion is split in the Manchester United fan base over whether Solskjaer is still the man to lead the Red Devils forward, with some supporters arguing that because Ferguson was given time to succeed, the Norwegian should receive similar backing.

For former Premier League midfielder Burley, the argument holds no water and he has told fans who subscribe to it to give their head a wobble.

“One or two balloons saying Sir Alex Ferguson was given time so so should Solskjaer!” Burley wrote on Twitter.

“Ferguson got the Man Utd job off the back of a stellar managerial record and huge success at Aberdeen.

“Dethroning the Old Firm and beating Real Madrid in a European final. Give your head a wobble.”

Solskjaer was backed in the transfer market over the summer, but faces a tough landscape to win the Premier League.

Chelsea continue to improve under Thomas Tuchel after winning the Champions League, while Liverpool are back in form.

And champions Manchester City are in third place at present after a solid start.