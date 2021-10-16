Former Leeds United midfielder Simon Walton thinks that Southampton attacker Armando Broja dominated Whites defenders Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente.

Broja scored the only goal of the game at St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon as Southampton ran out 1-0 winners over Leeds and picked up all three Premier League points.

The clash marked Broja’s first Premier League start and he made sure it was a game to remember as he finished well in the 53rd minute, being fed by Nathan Redmond following a good counter-attack.

Former Leeds star Walton was impressed with the Albania international and thinks he dominated Struijk, Cooper and Llorente, making their life difficult with his movement.

“Armando’s come in and played; he was second choice or third choice, they’ve got an injury and he’s come in”, Walton said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He’s dominated our centre-halves, he’s held the ball up, he’s run channels, he’s made it difficult, he’s forced errors.

“I’m not saying he’s world class by any stretch, but he’s just done his job for his team and he’s come away with a goal.”

Southampton have moved on to seven points from eight games with the win, ahead of Leeds, who have picked up six points from their opening eight Premier League matches.

Leeds will drop into the bottom three if Newcastle United beat Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.