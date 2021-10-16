Former Premier League defender Alan Hutton believes that Manchester United look like a bunch of talented individuals who do not know how to play together in a cohesive manner, following their 4-2 loss at Leicester City.

Manchester United lost their first league game on the road since January 2020 when they went down 4-2 to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Marcus Rashford returned from injury to score a goal that made it 2-2, but the Red Devils immediately conceded just seconds later and let the fourth one in during stoppage time.

Hutton admits that it was a great game to watch and feels Leicester completely deserved to walk away with all three points.

But he conceded that he is a bit concerned about how Manchester United have been playing and believes they looked like a bunch of brilliant players who have no idea how to play together.

Hutton said on BBC Radio 5 live: “What a fantastic game; some great goals, great play. Over the 90 minutes, Leicester deserved it.

“I fear for Man United, the defence looks all over the place.

“They look like a team of unbelievably talented players that don’t know how to play together.”

Hutton believes that defensively especially, Manchester United are struggling.

“At the back, Man Utd are a shambles. I have to be honest.

“Watching them, they are a team full of world class players, but they aren’t playing as a team.

“When they get results, it is down to individual brilliance.”

Manchester United have taken just a point from their last three league games and have a daunting fixture list ahead of them this month.