Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has rubbished talk that Newcastle United’s new owners, the Public Investment Fund, could take control of the Nerazzurri.

PIF are now majority shareholders of Newcastle after taking over the club from Mike Ashley and the Magpies are on paper the richest club in world football.

It has been suggested that PIF has now turned its attention towards buying Inter, as it moves further into club ownership.

However, sporting director Ausilio has played down such suggestions.

Asked about PIF potentially buying Inter, the sporting director told DAZN: “I don’t even know who the PIF group are.”

It remains to be seen if discussions between PIF and Inter’s current owners could be taking place without Ausilio’s knowledge, or whether speculation of a takeover is wide of the mark.

Inter won Serie A last season, but were forced into a cost-cutting spree over the summer.

Key striker Romelu Lukaku was notably sold to Chelsea in a big money move, while Antonio Conte quit as coach.