Fixture: Rangers vs Hearts

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome second placed Hearts to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers have continued to pick up points despite not hitting their best form and top the league table with 19 points from eight games, a single point ahead of Hearts and six ahead of rivals Celtic.

Steven Gerrard saw his side grab a 2-1 win over Hibernian before the international break, while Hearts ran out 2-0 winners over Motherwell.

Hearts’ last win at Ibrox came in 2014 and Rangers will start as favourites to get the job done this afternoon.

The experienced Allan McGregor is in goal for Rangers, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic slot in as full-backs. Gerrard goes with Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun in central defence.

In midfield, Rangers deploy Glen Kamara, Joe Aribo and John Lundstram, while up top Scott Wright and Ianis Hagi support Alfredo Morelos.

Gerrard has options on the bench he can turn to if needed today, including Fashion Sakala and Kemar Roofe.

Rangers Team vs Hearts

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Kamara, Lundstram, Aribo, Wright, Hagi, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Patterson, Bassey, Davis, Bacuna, Roofe, Sakala