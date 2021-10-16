Former Norway international Jan Aage Fjortoft believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be sacked by those inside Manchester United, with the pressure to let him go coming from outside.

Manchester United slipped to a 4-2 defeat away at Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, a result which ended an impressive 29-game unbeaten run on the road in the Premier League.

Pressure has been cranked up a level on Solskjaer, despite fewer than ten games having been played in the Premier League and Manchester United being just five points off leaders Chelsea.

Some fans are openly speculating about Solskjaer being let go and for ex-Norway star Fjortoft, supporters not seeing what the Manchester United boss is trying to do is an issue.

Fjortoft is confident that Manchester United will not take the decision to sack Solskjaer, but feels the pressure from outside could become too big.

“I have said all along that I don’t think Ole G will be fired by the club, he will be fired from the surroundings/the pressure from outside”, Fjortoft wrote on Twitter.

“The main- problem now it’s not the losses for him, the main-problem is for the fans and others to see what they “want to do”/“try to do”.”

Manchester United have a chance to return to winning ways next week when they welcome Atalanta in a Champions League group game, followed by a clash against rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.