Fixture: Leicester City vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Manchester United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this afternoon.

The Red Devils headed into the international break on the back of a 1-1 draw at home with Everton and have picked up just a single point in their last two league games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope for a return to winning ways for his men this afternoon and they have not lost at Leicester in the league since 2014.

Solskjaer is without defender Raphael Varane, who has a groin injury.

David de Gea slots into goal for Manchester United today, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw provide the full-backs. In central defence, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof link up.

In midfield, Manchester United field Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba, while Mason Greenwood also starts. Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho support Cristiano Ronaldo.

If Solskjaer needs to make changes he has options on his bench, including Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United Team vs Leicester City

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo

Substitutes: Henderson, Telles, Bailly, Dalot, Lingard, Mata, McTominay, Van de Beek, Rashford