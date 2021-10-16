Fixture: Southampton vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play Southampton at St Mary’s in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Whites managed to record their first league win of the season before the international break when edging out Watford at Elland Road and they will be determined to build on it today.

However, head coach Marcelo Bielsa still remains without several key players, including defenders Luke Ayling and Robin Koch, and striker Patrick Bamford. Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha are also not in today’s squad.

Illan Meslier slots in between the sticks for Leeds today, while Jamie Shackleton and Stuart Dallas operate as full-backs. Diego Llorente and Liam Cooper are centre-backs.

Pascal Struijk is in midfield with Mateusz Klich, while Tyler Roberts, Jack Harrison and Daniel James support Rodrigo.

Bielsa can make changes during the 90 minutes if needed and has options available on the bench that include Joe Gelhardt and Adam Forshaw.

Leeds United Team vs Southampton

Meslier, Shackleton, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas, Struijk, Klich, James, Harrison, Roberts, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Klaesson, Cresswell, Hjelde, Drameh, Forshaw, McKinstry, Summerville, Gelhardt, Greenwood