 

Rangers were looking to put in a commanding performance against second placed Hearts and took the lead in the 40th minute through John Lundstram.

 

The Gers were dominant, but failed to take their chances, with Kemar Roofe seeing a shot pushed on to the post, while Alfredo Morelos missed a golden opportunity to double the hosts’ advantage.

 

 

And Rangers were made to pay for not scoring again as Craig Halkett popped up at the death to head home and secure Hearts a point with a 1-1 draw.

 

The two points dropped means rivals Celtic have now closed to within four points of Rangers and Ben Armstrong Marshall feels there are two massive issues with the Gers, in that Jon McLaughlin is not starting and Morelos is missing chances.

 

 

Walshy insists that Rangers are still top of the league, but Ross Mitchell bemoaned two points being thrown away.

 

Chris Ferguson thinks the current side are a shell of the team last season and is of the view that something does not seem right.

 

However, Andrew Crawford feels the performance against Hearts was superb and the blame lies firmly with the strikers not putting their chances away.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 