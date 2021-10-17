Some Aston Villa fans have questioned manager Dean Smith following the Villans’ 3-2 loss to Wolves on Saturday in the Premier League after being 2-0 up with only ten minutes remaining.

The Lions were leading the game 2-0, after they scored two times in the second half, but strikes from Romain Saiss, Conor Coady and Ruben Neves saw Smith’s side slip to a second consecutive league defeat.

After keeping two successive clean sheets, Aston Villa’s defence have now given away five goals in two Premier League matches and they have conceded three goals for the third time this season.

Gavlar feels that Smith’s tactics failed against Wolves, while he also called for club captain Tyrone Mings to be dropped from the team.

Both Simon and Stu believe that the Villa defence were horrible, with the former feeling reinforcements are needed in the winter transfer window and the latter thinking the first two goals were avoidable.

Sam is still in shock over the defeat while Hayden thinks the result was not such a surprise and he is looking ahead to the game against Arsenal next weekend.

Villafanmike thinks the blame for the loss should not be put upon Smith, but instead on the team and he questions why the Lions boss’s sacking is called upon so often.

Connor thinks Smith’s results should be better considering the amount of money he has spent while in charge at Villa Park.

Note to Dean Smith. Your amateur management cost us yesterday. 2-0 up you don’t need 2 up top. You got it tactically wrong. Also show some bollocks & drop @OfficialTM_3. The bloke needs a rocket 🚀 up his arse. Far too casual. And another needless / stupid booking. #avfc — Gavlar (@gday87) October 17, 2021

The subs didn’t cost us yesterday, the utterly shambolic defending did. Every one who was pining over Tuanzebe and petitioning for him to come back based off that Championship season, I hope you’re happy #avfc Mings should also be back up at best. Two cb’s minimum needed in Jan — Simon (@Sim_lli) October 17, 2021

Game looked done at 2-0, Villa entirely on top and looking comfortable. Fair dues to Wolves, the Podence sub changed the game but the defending for the 1st two goals and particularly 2nd goal was shambolic. #AVFC — A Villan and A Bear (@stu_cant) October 16, 2021

Can’t get my head around yesterday #avfc — Sam Round (@Roundzy) October 17, 2021

After the dust has settled after our big day out yesterday I’m not worried we need to to sharpen up against set pieces and we need to defend abit better having that meny corners something was bound to happen on to arsenal who we did the double over last season.#AVLWOL #AVFC — Hayden (@Thedolphin2) October 17, 2021

we had 11 Extremely well paid PROFESSIONAL footballers on the pitch & they should be able to see that 10 mins out but we blame the bloke on the sidelines. Why is Smith only ever a defeat away from the sack in some eyes? #AVFC — Villafanmike (@Villafanmike) October 16, 2021