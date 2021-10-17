 

The Lions were leading the game 2-0, after they scored two times in the second half, but strikes from Romain Saiss, Conor Coady and Ruben Neves saw Smith’s side slip to a second consecutive league defeat.

 

After keeping two successive clean sheets, Aston Villa’s defence have now given away five goals in two Premier League matches and they have conceded three goals for the third time this season.

 

 

Gavlar feels that Smith’s tactics failed against Wolves, while he also called for club captain Tyrone Mings to be dropped from the team.

 

Both Simon and Stu believe that the Villa defence were horrible, with the former feeling reinforcements are needed in the winter transfer window and the latter thinking the first two goals were avoidable.

 

 

Sam is still in shock over the defeat while Hayden thinks the result was not such a surprise and he is looking ahead to the game against Arsenal next weekend.

 

Villafanmike thinks the blame for the loss should not be put upon Smith, but instead on the team and he questions why the Lions boss’s sacking is called upon so often.

 

Connor thinks Smith's results should be better considering the amount of money he has spent while in charge at Villa Park.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 