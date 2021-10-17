Fixture: Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Newcastle United have revealed their team and substitutes for their first game under new ownership, with Tottenham Hotspur the visitors to St James’ Park.

Steve Bruce has remained in charge of the Magpies, despite widespread speculation he was due to be sacked, and will be looking to boost his hopes of keeping the job this afternoon.

Magpies fans have flocked to the game to back the team and Bruce will hope the atmosphere can roar his players on to all three points.

If Newcastle could claim victory then they would move outside the relegation zone.

For this afternoon’s game, Bruce picks Karl Darlow in goal, while at the back he goes with Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark and Matt Ritchie.

Further up the pitch, Newcastle deploy Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff, while Joe Willock also starts. Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin support Callum Wilson.

Bruce has options on the bench to make changes if needed, including Dwight Gayle and Jonjo Shelvey.

Newcastle United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Substitutes: Gillespie, Schar, Shelvey, Lewis, Fernandez, Hendrick, Fraser, Murphy, Gayle