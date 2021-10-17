Former Manchester United star Paul McGrath feels the Red Devils will lift themselves up for their clash with Liverpool following their defeat to Leicester City, but admitted that he fears for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The Old Trafford outfit suffered their second Premier League defeat in three matches on Saturday, losing 4-2 to Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Manchester United will now be looking to put an end to their three-game winless run in the league when they host Liverpool, who beat Watford 5-0 on Saturday, next weekend.

Looking ahead to the game, former Manchester United star McGrath has explained that Solskjaer and co will lift themselves for their clash with the Reds.

However, the Irishman went on to admit that he fears for Manchester United as they go up against Liverpool, who have the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in good form.

“It’s all a bit of a mess for United right now and Ole will be feeling the heat“, McGrath wrote in his Sunday World column.

“Yes, of course, the team will lift itself for next Sunday at home to Liverpool.

“That goes with being a Manchester United player.

“But on yesterday’s evidence, both in Watford and in Leicester, you have to fear for United in seven days time with that defence up against Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, with Diogo Jota to come off the bench.

“There’s no doubt the manager is under pressure, but he will be given a bit more time by the Board.“

While the pressure will be on Solskjaer going into Sunday’s clash with Liverpool, it remains to be seen if the Norwegian can lead Manchester United to their first league win in four matches against the Reds.