Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson has hailed David Turnbull’s goalscoring performance against Motherwell as terrific and insisted that he is getting better and better for the Bhoys.

Ange Postecoglou’s side registered their fifth Scottish Premiership win of the season on Saturday, beating Motherwell 2-0, with Turnbull and Jota getting on the scoresheet.

Turnbull, in particular, impressed ex-Celtic star Wilson at Fir Park as he hailed the 22-year-old’s goalscoring performance against his former employers as terrific.

Wilson, who was in awe of Turnbull’s goal, pointed out how the Scot is always involved in the action for Celtic and insisted that he gets better and better for the side.

The 37-year-old also admitted that he expected Nir Bitton to start in midfield for the Hoops, but explained that Turnbull and Tom Rogic did an excellent job in the middle of the park for the side.

“Both of them were excellent this afternoon“, Wilson said post match on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“I thought he would have went with Bitton just to be secure away from home again, but Ange Postecoglou has obviously looked at the opposition and thought Celtic would have plenty of the ball and have those two in there to create chances.

“And that’s what happened, when the two of them play like that and get as much space as Motherwell allowed them today, then they are going to create chances and score goals.

“I’m amazed at the amount of space Turnbull had before his shot and there were a few instances like that, but it was a terrific strike.

“He’ll benefit from it, but we have seen him a couple of weeks ago at Pittodrie, he gets into wide areas and he whips a ball in for Kyogo [Furuhashi], and it is a fantastic cross.

“He is always in and about the action, David Turnbull.

“Since he came into that side under Neil Lennon, he is just somebody that I think gets better and better, and today he was terrific.“

Turnbull has scored seven goals and provided three assists from 19 appearances across all competitions for Celtic so far this season.