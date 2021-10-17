Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel is of the view that John Lundstram has gone on to become a favourite among the Light Blues fans despite having a difficult start to his time at Ibrox.

Lundstram joined Rangers from Sheffield United in the summer, but his initial days at Ibrox did not go according to plan as he found himself on the receiving end of criticism after his first few matches for the side.

Former Rangers star Dalziel, though, feels the Englishman has bounced back from his initial setback and gone on to become a favourite among the Gers fans.

Dalziel is of the view that a boost in confidence and Steven Gerrard’s belief have helped Lundstram, who he feels is also growing into his role in the team, turn things around.

The Scot hailed Lundstram’s performance against Hearts on Saturday and pointed out how he gave Craig Gordon no chance with his strike for Rangers’ goal.

“He has certainly come on, he has become a fan favourite“, Dalziel said post match on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“His goal today was excellent, just a man playing with a lot of confidence, he has been given the opportunity, a run of games.

“We praise Craig Gordon on this show time after time about how good a goalkeeper he is and he has actually beat him all hands down.

“A terrific finish, he knows where he wants to put it and I thought he was absolutely brilliant in the first half, I really did, I thought it was one of his best performances.

“He is growing into the role, I think it is just a bit of confidence, the manager’s belief, going out there, adding a bit to his game, a goal as well.

“I think the Rangers fans will be delighted with his performance.“

Having scored his first Scottish Premiership goal for Rangers against Hearts on Saturday, Lundstram will be hopeful of adding more to his tally before now and the end of the season.