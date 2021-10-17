Liverpool great Dietmar Hamann is of the view that Borussia Dortmund are the ideal destination for Reds target Karim Adeyemi when he leaves Red Bull Salzburg.

Adeyemi is keen to leave Red Bull Salzburg next year, with clubs including Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Liverpool queuing up to acquire his services.

Borussia Dortmund are claimed to be leading the race to sign the 19-year-old, while Bayern Munich are stepping up their efforts to sign him from Red Bull Salzburg.

Liverpool are already at a disadvantage as Adeyemi prefers a move to Germany and Reds legend Hamann has rubbed salt in the wound by advising the forward to join Borussia Dortmund.

Hamann pointed out that Adeyemi could find playing time hard to find by at Bayern Munich, with Robert Lewandowski still firing on all cylinders, and suggested that Borussia Dortmund, who developed the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, are the ideal destination for him.

“Football at Dortmund suits him better“, Hamann told Sky Deutschland.

“He could sit on the bench behind Robert Lewandowski at Bayern.

“But if he continues to score, Adeyemi won’t play for two or three years.

“Only a few clubs can claim to have developed players like that [Dembele, Sancho and Haaland].

“If Haaland were to leave Dortmund, Borussia Dortmund would not be the worst destination for Adeyemi.

“I don’t know whether he would be given the time he needs at Bayern.“

It has been claimed that a decision regarding Adeyemi’s future will be taken in the winter and it remains to be seen who will win the race for his signature.