Former Leeds United star Simon Walton is of the belief that not enough has been done by the Whites to improve on last season and instead progress has halted at Elland Road.

In their first season back in the top flight, Leeds surprised many by finishing in the top half of the table, but the current campaign is going off-track for the Whites.

The Whites managed to pick up their first league win before the recent international break, but a defeat to Southampton on Saturday has left them teetering on the edge of the relegation zone.

Walton does not believe that Leeds are experiencing second-season syndrome like Sheffield United, who finished bottom of the league last term after finishing ninth in their first campaign back, like the Whites.

However, the ex-Leeds star believes that the side have not made enough progress between seasons in terms of recruitment and instead have stood still after completing their job only half way through.

“I don’t think it [last season] was a flash in the pan”, Walton said on BBC Radio Leeds after the loss at Southampton.

“We obviously surprised and I was surprised with how well we did.

“I am not saying we are going to go down the route of Sheffield United.

“I think there is enough in there to keep progressing; we are not going to turn into a European, top six team overnight.

“There was enough in there to build, it’s like when you’re building a house.

“We’ve got half way through it and forgot to put the roof on.

“We’ve stood still.

“We’ve replaced and not strengthened and hopefully it doesn’t come back to bite us.”

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently 17th in the league table and will be looking to string a run of wins together soon.