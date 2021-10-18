Brondby boss Niels Frederiksen has revealed that first choice goalkeeper Mads Hermansen’s injury is not serious, but admitted that he is not sure if he will be fit for the Danish side’s clash with Rangers.

Steven Gerrard’s side will be looking to earn their first Europa League group stage win of the season when they host Danish outfit Brondby at Ibrox on Thursday.

Brondby are placed one place above Rangers in their Europa League group, but will also be looking for their first three points when they face the Scottish Premiership champions.

However, Brondby could be without first choice goalkeeper Hermansen for their trip to Glasgow as he is currently nursing an ankle injury, which sidelined him for the Danish outfit’s league game at the weekend.

Providing an update on Hermansen’s injury, Brondby boss Frederiksen revealed that the goalkeeper’s injury is not serious, but admitted that he is not sure if he will be fit for the match against Rangers.

“We don’t know. It is not a serious injury and it is constantly improving“, Frederiksen was quoted as saying by Danish outlet Bold.dk.

“But we have to look at it. Maybe he is ready on Thursday or Sunday or he is not.“

Frederiksen revealed that Hermansen, who started in Brondby’s both Europa League group stage games so far, should be back in action in a week or less.

“It is not a long-term injury, we’re talking about a week or less“, Frederiksen added.

As Brondby travel to Glasgow looking for their first three points in the Europa League, they will be hopeful that first choice goalkeeper Hermansen is back fit in time for the game.