Former Premier League star Nigel de Jong has urged Newcastle United to stop thinking about signing players and focus on getting out of the relegation zone, at least until January.

There has been a lot of talk about who the Magpies could sign in the winter transfer window after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund completed the acquisition of the club during the international break.

While the Public Investment Fund’s takeover of the club has been a cause of excitement for Newcastle fans, they currently sit 19th in the table with just three points from eight games.

Newcastle missed out on the chance to get out of the relegation zone when they suffered a 3-2 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

And now, former Premier League star De Jong has advised the Magpies to stop thinking about who they could sign in the winter and focus on getting out of the relegation zone at least until January.

“What’s next for Newcastle?“, De Jong wrote on Twitter.

“Forget about new players for now.

“Trying to survive and getting out of the relegation zone till January.“

Newcastle lock horns with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this weekend and it remains to be seen if Steve Bruce will be still in charge of the team for the trip.