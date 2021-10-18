Red Bull Salzburg boss Matthias Jaissle is hopeful that Karim Adeyemi continues his development with the Austrian giants, amidst interest from Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old is being heavily linked with a move away from Red Bull Salzburg, with Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig interested in signing him.

There have been suggestions that Borussia Dortmund are leading the race to acquire Adeyemi’s services, while Bayern Munich are stepping up their efforts to land him.

With Adeyemi keen on a move away from Red Bull Salzburg next year and eyeing a transfer to Germany, it is said that a decision regarding his future will be taken in January.

However, Red Bull Salzburg coach Jaissle has explained that he hopes the Germany international snubs interest from other clubs and continues his development with the Austrian giants.

“I think our kit suits him very well“, Jaissle told German magazine Kicker.

“He still has so much potential and I hope that he will continue to develop that with us for a while.“

While Jaissle is hopeful that Adeyemi stays at Red Bull Salzburg, it remains to be seen if he can convince the German to change his mind as the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich look to sign him.