Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has revealed that he would love to see the Tractor Boys drawn against rivals Norwich City in the FA Cup and feels beating the Canaries would be huge for his side.

The Portman Road outfit will be looking to book a place in the second round of the FA Cup when they host League Two side Oldham Athletic next month.

Looking ahead to the clash with Oldham, Ipswich boss Cook has admitted that Keith Curle and co will pose the Tractor Boys a difficult challenge, but is keen to see his side reach the third round of the tournament.

Cook also expressed his desire to see Ipswich being drawn against rivals Norwich in the third round of the FA Cup and suggested that winning against the Canaries would be huge for the Suffolk outfit.

The Englishman also insisted that he wants teams to think Ipswich are a difficult side to play against, but stressed the need for the Tractor Boys to focus on Tuesday’s trip to Portsmouth first.

“Love the cup draw [against Oldham], delighted for our fans, delighted for everyone, it is a great tie“, Cook told iFollow Ipswich.

“As I said before, it would be great to get into the third round.

“I think we all sit with that third round as the balls are coming out, we go ‘Yeah!’ and the other side go ‘Oh no, not them’.

“For me, I’d love to get a derby match against Norwich, I’d love it to be at Portman Road, I’d love it to be a third round tie Sunday afternoon one o’clock.

“Imagine if we could win a game like that, so that’s all for the future, we’ve got massive games before that, including Oldham.

“It will be a very very difficult tie and obviously if we can get through that, the second round tie, that will probably be just as difficult if we get through.

“So, that’s always something that we can all think about and dream about, which I think what supporting football teams is about.

“For us now, the immediate challenge is Portsmouth tomorrow night and a game that we want to desperately do well in.“

As Ipswich prepare to host Oldham in the FA Cup in three weeks’ time, it remains to be seen if Cook can lead the side to at least the third round of the tournament.