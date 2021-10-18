Club Brugge starlet Charles De Ketelaere has warned Manchester City that his side will head into the game on Tuesday believing that they have nothing to lose and will try to get everything they can out of it.

The Belgian side have been placed in a tough Group A in the Champions League, along with English champions Manchester City, French giants Paris Saint-Germain and German side RB Leipzig.

However, De Ketelaere and his side made a positive start to the group, drawing with PSG and then beating RB Leipzig.

Now they prepare to host Manchester City on Tuesday and De Ketelaere knows well about the kind of challenge that awaits his side.

The 20-year-old revealed that Club Brugge have full faith in themselves and will try to exploit the weaknesses Manchester City have as they have nothing to lose.

“We are going to try to get everything out of it. It makes sense that we are anything but favourites, but we also have nothing to lose”, the youngster said at a press conference.

“We know there’s something in it, you can feel it in the group. Now it’s important to get everyone back to their best for Tuesday night’s match.

“Everyone is focused and the faith is there.

“We have to play our own game and try to exploit their weaknesses.

“But again, then everyone will have to be top-notch.”

Manchester City are currently third in the group, just one point behind Club Brugge and will want to take victory away from Belgium.