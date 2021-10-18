Vitesse coach Thomas Letsch has insisted that the Dutch side view their win over NEC Nijmegen as a warm up for their forthcoming Europa Conference League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Dutch top flight club will host Premier League club Tottenham at GelreDome in their third Europa Conference League group stage game on Thursday.

Vitesse go into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over derby rivals NEC Nijmegen, while Tottenham travel to the Netherlands after beating Newcastle United on Sunday.

Looking ahead to the Europa Conference League clash, Vitesse boss Letsch has insisted that the Dutch side view their victory over NEC Nijmegen as a warm up for their match against Spurs.

The German tactician is of the view that Vitesse’s game against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will be a highlight for the Eredivisie outfit, who he feels are on the right track.

“We have indeed defeated Feyenoord, defeated Groningen, played well against Rennes and now won again“, Letsch was quoted as saying by Dutch broadcaster Omroep Gelderland.

“People who say that Vitesse are not up and running are not telling the truth. We’re on the right track.

“We were also able to warm up today [Sunday; ed.] for the game against Tottenham, which will be an absolute highlight.“

Tottenham currently sit on top of their Europa Conference League group stage with four points, while Vitesse are placed third with three points from two games.